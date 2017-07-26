Mafia bombings diminished with FI arrival -prosecutor (2)

Reggio Calabria, July 26 - A mafia bombing campaign in the early 1990s diminished with the arrival of Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) party in 1994, a prosecutor investigating attacks on Carabinieri police in that period said on Wednesday. Reggio Calabria Giuseppe Lombardo said the the strategy of bombings "stopped or lost power" as soon as the mafia syndicates "found a more convenient structure to have relations with in the new party of Forza Italia". Lombardo was speaking about a probe that led to the arrest of two alleged mobsters on Wednesday over attacks on the Carabinieri police late in 1993 and early in 1994. Two Carabinieri were killed in Reggio Calabria and two others injured. Investigators suspect that the Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta and Sicily's Cosa Nostra had a common strategy that was behind bomb these attacks. The arrested men, Giuseppe Graviano and Rocco Santo Filippone, are suspected of being the bosses of the criminal organizations that ordered them. According to investigators, the 'Ndrangheta was also involved in attacks on the State as part of period called the "continental bombings" in Florence, Milan and Rome.