Rome

Growth reassuring for investor confidence-Gentiloni

Premier addresses 12th Conference of Ambassadors

Growth reassuring for investor confidence-Gentiloni

Rome, July 26 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that investor confidence had been boosted by Italy's better-than-expected performance on growth. "The country is growing again. It is the country that has the biggest difference between forecasts and reality," Gentiloni told the 12th Conference of Ambassadors at the foreign ministry in Rome. "The growth is absolutely insufficient, but it reassures us and it reassures investors. Today investors have confidence in the eurozone, above all, and Italy, inside the eurozone".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Fermati i due giovani che avrebbero sparato al M'Ama

Fermati i due giovani che avrebbero sparato al M'Ama

di Nuccio Anselmo

«Quella notte mia sorella Tania si è salvata per un miracolo»

«Quella notte mia sorella Tania si è salvata per un miracolo»

di Alessandro Tumino

Incidente a Itala, morto un 48enne

Incidente a Itala,
morto un 48enne

Senza via di scampo E si sono costituiti

Senza via di scampo
E si sono costituiti

Muore durante matrimonio, la procura apre un'inchiesta

Muore durante matrimonio, la procura apre un'inchiesta

di Francesca Mannarino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33