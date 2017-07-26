Growth reassuring for investor confidence-Gentiloni

Rome, July 26 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that investor confidence had been boosted by Italy's better-than-expected performance on growth. "The country is growing again. It is the country that has the biggest difference between forecasts and reality," Gentiloni told the 12th Conference of Ambassadors at the foreign ministry in Rome. "The growth is absolutely insufficient, but it reassures us and it reassures investors. Today investors have confidence in the eurozone, above all, and Italy, inside the eurozone".