Growth reassuring for investor confidence-Gentiloni

Rome
26/07/2017
Rome, July 26 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that investor confidence had been boosted by Italy's better-than-expected performance on growth. "The country is growing again. It is the country that has the biggest difference between forecasts and reality," Gentiloni told the 12th Conference of Ambassadors at the foreign ministry in Rome. "The growth is absolutely insufficient, but it reassures us and it reassures investors. Today investors have confidence in the eurozone, above all, and Italy, inside the eurozone".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Fermati i due giovani che avrebbero sparato al M'Ama
di Nuccio Anselmo
«Quella notte mia sorella Tania si è salvata per un miracolo»
di Alessandro Tumino
Muore durante matrimonio, la procura apre un'inchiesta
di Francesca Mannarino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online