Incompatible parents breakthrough for child leukemia

Rome, July 26 - Rome's Bambino Gesù said Wednesday that it has developed an innovative technique to transplant the bone marrow from parents, which is never completely compatible, to children with leukemia and blood cancers. The technique, featuring the manipulation of stem cells, offers the same probability of recovery as transplants from compatible donors. It had previously been applied to some autoimmune and genetic diseases. "It's an opportunity for a definitive cure for hundreds of children in Italy and around the world," experts said.