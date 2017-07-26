Berlin supports Italy on human trafficking-Gentiloni (2)

Rome

Premier say German backs initiatives on Libya cooperation

Rome, July 26 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that Italy had Germany's backing for its initiatives to stop human trafficking in the Mediterranean. "We are working together with the Libyan local and central authorities against trafficking," Gentiloni told a press conference after meeting Libyan Premier Fayez al-Sarraj in Rome. "A few hours ago I spoke to (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel (on the telephone) and she confirmed Germany's commitment to support Italian initiatives to combat human trafficking and Italian-Libyan cooperation". A German government spokesperson said that, during the call, Merkel stressed the need for solidarity in the distribution of migrants throughout the European Union. Rome has appealed for help with the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis, saying its ability to cope is at the limit, after over 93,000 arrived via sea so far this year.

