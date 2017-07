Italy may use Navy against traffickers-Gentiloni

Rome, July 26 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that Italy was considering a request from Libyan for its Navy to be used against human traffickers in the Mediterranean after meeting Libyan Premier Fayez al-Sarraj in Rome. "Sarraj sent me a letter a few days ago in which the Italian government is asked for technical support with naval units to the fight against the trafficking of human beings," Gentiloni told a press conference. "The request is being examined by our defence ministry".