'Joint 'Ndrangheta-Cosa Nostra plan' for 1990 bombings

Reggio Calabria, July 26 - The Calabrian-based 'Ndrangheta and Sicily's Cosa Nostra had a common strategy that was behind bomb attacks on the Carabinieri police late in 1993 and early in 1994, according to investigators in a probe that led to the arrest of two alleged mobsters on Wednesday. Two Carabinieri were killed in Reggio Calabria and two others injured. The arrested men, Giuseppe Graviano and Rocco Santo Filippone, are suspected of being the bosses of the criminal organizations that ordered the attacks.