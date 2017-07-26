Hacker attack on 400,000 UniCredit clients (2)

Rome, July 26 - UniCredit said Wednesday that Data of approximately 400,000 customers in Italy was thought to have been impacted during two hacker attacks. The bank said that no data, such as passwords, allowing access to customer accounts or allowing unauthorised transactions had been affected. But it said other personal data and IBAN numbers might have been accessed. It said that it "has been the victim of a security breach in Italy due to unauthorised access through an Italian third party provider to Italian customer data related to personal loans only. "A first breach seems to have occurred in September and October 2016 and a second breach which has just been identified in June and July 2017... "UniCredit has launched an audit and has informed all the relevant authorities. "In the morning, UniCredit will also file a claim with the Milan Prosecutor's office. "The bank has also taken immediate remedial action to close this breach". It told customers to call 800 323285 or contact their branch for information.