Italy hopes Paris produces Libyan results - Gentiloni

Rome
26/07/2017
Rome, July 26 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that he hopes Tuesday meeting in Paris between rival Libyan leaders produces lasting results. At the meeting hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, Libyan Premier Fayez al-Sarraj and General Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army controls parts of the east of the country, agreed on a ceasefire and new elections. "Today's meeting is particularly important because it comes after the one in Paris, which Italy hopes will produce important results in the coming weeks and months," Gentiloni said after meeting Sarraj in Rome.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Fermati i due giovani che avrebbero sparato al M'Ama
di Nuccio Anselmo
«Quella notte mia sorella Tania si è salvata per un miracolo»
di Alessandro Tumino
Muore durante matrimonio, la procura apre un'inchiesta
di Francesca Mannarino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online