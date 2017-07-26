Rome

Italy hopes Paris produces Libyan results - Gentiloni

Italian premier meets Fayez al-Sarraj in Rome

Italy hopes Paris produces Libyan results - Gentiloni

Rome, July 26 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that he hopes Tuesday meeting in Paris between rival Libyan leaders produces lasting results. At the meeting hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, Libyan Premier Fayez al-Sarraj and General Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army controls parts of the east of the country, agreed on a ceasefire and new elections. "Today's meeting is particularly important because it comes after the one in Paris, which Italy hopes will produce important results in the coming weeks and months," Gentiloni said after meeting Sarraj in Rome.

