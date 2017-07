Italian judge stops sales of Roger Waters album

Milan, July 25 - A Milan judge on Tuesday confirmed a decision taken last month banning the sale of Roger Waters's new album, Is This the Life We Really Want?, pending a decision on a plagiarism case concerning the cover's design. The alleged plagiarism of is of the celebrated 1964 'Cancellature' works by Sicilian concept artist Emilio Isgrò. Is This the Life We Really Want? is the Pink Floyd co-founder first album in 12 years.