Rome

Therapy too late for Charlie-Bambino Gesù expert (2)

Parents of terminally ill child gave up legal battle

Therapy too late for Charlie-Bambino Gesù expert

Rome, July 25 - Professor Enrico Silvio Bertini of Rome's Bambino Gesù children's hospital said Tuesday that there was not time for an experimental therapy to save Charlie Gard. "The experimental therapy could have been an opportunity for Charlie Gard but it came too late," said Bertini. On Monday the parents of the terminally ill British 11-month-old have given up their legal battle to have their son treated abroad. Earlier in July, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano that legal reasons prevented Britain from allowing the family to take up an offer from the Vatican-owned Bambino Gesu' hospital to try to cure the child. The hospital had offered to help Gard's mother Connie Yates and her husband Chris Gard after Pope Francis said treatment should be provided "until the end". "Unfortunately, it has emerged that it is impossible to start the experimental therapeutic plan in the light of the clinical evaluation... because of the seriously compromised condition of little Charlie's muscle tissue," said Bertini, the head of Bambino Gesù's muscular and neurodegenerative illnesses department.

