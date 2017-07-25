Rome

Sophia operation extended, opening for Italy request (2)

Rome, July 25 - The European Council on Tuesday extended the Sophia operation, the EU's naval mission to combat the trafficking of migrants in the central-southern Mediterranean, until the end of 2018. The Council also opened up to Italy's requests for more help with the migrant crisis. "We will start the revision of the operational plan to include new tasks as a priority in the next few days," said the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini. She said this would include the "reinforcement of shared responsibility among member States". The bodies of 11 migrants were found aboard a dinghy assisted in one of two rescue operations off the coast of Libya coordinated by the Italian Coast Guard on Tuesday. Another 167 migrants were on board the dinghy rescued by a ship run by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. Another 90 were on a boat rescued by a Save the Children ship.

