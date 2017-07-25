Sophia operation extended, opening for Italy request (2)

Rome
25/07/2017
Rome, July 25 - The European Council on Tuesday extended the Sophia operation, the EU's naval mission to combat the trafficking of migrants in the central-southern Mediterranean, until the end of 2018. The Council also opened up to Italy's requests for more help with the migrant crisis. "We will start the revision of the operational plan to include new tasks as a priority in the next few days," said the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini. She said this would include the "reinforcement of shared responsibility among member States". The bodies of 11 migrants were found aboard a dinghy assisted in one of two rescue operations off the coast of Libya coordinated by the Italian Coast Guard on Tuesday. Another 167 migrants were on board the dinghy rescued by a ship run by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms. Another 90 were on a boat rescued by a Save the Children ship.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
La bellezza di Tania
contro le “follie”
di Lucio D'Amico
«Quella notte mia sorella Tania si è salvata per un miracolo»
di Alessandro Tumino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online