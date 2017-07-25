Italy's progress slow on bad loans, must keep up reforms-IMF

New York

New York, July 25 - The International Monetary Fund complained that Italy had not done enough to address the problem of impaired credit in its Article IV on the eurozone Tuesday. "Progress has been too slow, with a reduction of just 5% with respect to the peak in 2015," the IMF said. The International Monetary Fund said that Italy, like France, should take advantage of the recovery to reduce its debt and should continue its reform drive. The IMF said reforms should focus on competition in the services and product markets and greater public sector efficiency. It also told Italy to link salaries to productivity and continue reform of civil justice. It also forecast that Italy's GDP will not get back to pre-crisis levels until the middle of the 2020s.

