Controversy over Cattaneo 25-mn-euro TIM golden handshake

Rome, July 25 - Telecom Italia (TIM) has come under fire after agreeing to pay a golden handshake of 25 million euros to CEO Flavio Cattaneo. Cattaneo, who has cut costs at the firm during his 16 months in charge, is stepping down at the end of the month. Stefano Fassina, an member of the Italian Left (SI) party, was among those to blast the payoff as "immoral" and criticised the government's silence on the issue.