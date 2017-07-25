Controlled access to Trevi Fountain trial starts (2)

Rome, July 25 - An initiative that makes people visiting Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain use a "path of controlled transit" was introduced for an 80-day trial period on Tuesday. Two voluntary associations have been put in charge of making sure visitors use the path from 9:00 until 24:00 and do not engage in "eventual behaviour that is incompatible with enjoyment of the monument". Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's administration wanted to introduce a controlled-access mechanism as the area around the fountain can become somewhat chaotic, with big crowds gathering to admire it, take photos and follow the tradition of throwing in coins to ensure they will come back. It the trial is deemed successful, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) executive plans to make it permanent.