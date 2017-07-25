Rome

Controlled access to Trevi Fountain trial starts (2)

'Path of controlled transit' to be experimented for 80 days

Controlled access to Trevi Fountain trial starts (2)

Rome, July 25 - An initiative that makes people visiting Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain use a "path of controlled transit" was introduced for an 80-day trial period on Tuesday. Two voluntary associations have been put in charge of making sure visitors use the path from 9:00 until 24:00 and do not engage in "eventual behaviour that is incompatible with enjoyment of the monument". Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's administration wanted to introduce a controlled-access mechanism as the area around the fountain can become somewhat chaotic, with big crowds gathering to admire it, take photos and follow the tradition of throwing in coins to ensure they will come back. It the trial is deemed successful, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) executive plans to make it permanent.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La bellezza di Tania contro le “follie”

La bellezza di Tania
contro le “follie”

di Lucio D'Amico

«Quella notte mia sorella Tania si è salvata per un miracolo»

«Quella notte mia sorella Tania si è salvata per un miracolo»

di Alessandro Tumino

Sangue sulla movida, ore contate per due giovani?

Sangue sulla movida, ore contate per due giovani?

Fermati i due giovani che avrebbero sparato al M'Ama

Fermati i due giovani che avrebbero sparato al M'Ama

di Nuccio Anselmo

Caccia all’uomo nel rione Mangialupi

Caccia all’uomo
nel rione Mangialupi

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33