Controlled access to Trevi Fountain trial starts (2)

Rome
25/07/2017
Rome, July 25 - An initiative that makes people visiting Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain use a "path of controlled transit" was introduced for an 80-day trial period on Tuesday. Two voluntary associations have been put in charge of making sure visitors use the path from 9:00 until 24:00 and do not engage in "eventual behaviour that is incompatible with enjoyment of the monument". Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's administration wanted to introduce a controlled-access mechanism as the area around the fountain can become somewhat chaotic, with big crowds gathering to admire it, take photos and follow the tradition of throwing in coins to ensure they will come back. It the trial is deemed successful, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) executive plans to make it permanent.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
La bellezza di Tania
contro le “follie”
di Lucio D'Amico
«Quella notte mia sorella Tania si è salvata per un miracolo»
di Alessandro Tumino
Fermati i due giovani che avrebbero sparato al M'Ama
di Nuccio Anselmo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online