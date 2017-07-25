ANSA/ Restless women center stage at Venice Film Critics week

Rome, July 24 - Venice's International Film Critics' Week will this year focus on women and youthful restlessness between August 30 and September 9. In the 32nd edition of the selection for debuts, Silvia Luzi and Luca Bellino will be competing for Italy with 'The Crater', which is a sort of Disney fable in reverse in which a Naples father wants to turn his 13-year-old into a local pop star. The autonomous and parallel section of the festival is being organized by the Italian national films critics union (SNCCI). In competition will also be DRIFT by Helena Wittmann (Germany); LES GARÇONS SAUVAGES| THE WILD BOYS by Bertrand Mandico (France); KÖRFEZ | THE GULF by Emre Yeksan (co-production between Turkey, Germany and Greece); SARAH JOUE UN LOUP GAROU | SARAH PLAYS A WEREWOLF by Katharina Wyss (Switzerland and Germany); TEAM HURRICANE by Annika Berg (Denmark) and TEMPORADA DE CAZA | HUNTING SEASON by Natalia Garagiola (Argentina, the US, Germany, France and Qatar). The opening film will be PIN CUSHION by Deborah Haywood (UK) and the closing one will be VELENO by Diego Olivares (Italy). The image used for this year's edition is by the artist Carmine di Giandomenico, whose work is used by both DC Comics and Marvel. The Short Italian Cinema @Settimana Internazionale della Critica (SIC@SIC) this year also offers a selection of seven short films by Italian directors that have not yet made a feature film and two special events, all presented in a world premiere. The section's artistic director Giona Nazzaro said that 'The Crater' "plays on the ambiguity between documentary, realism and neorealism. It is an important film in the panorama or Italian cinema." Nazzari added that LES GARÇONS SAUVAGES| THE WILD BOYS by Bertrand Mandico "is our scandalous film. It is, among other things, by a director that loves Bava and Fassbinder. And in his film, people change gender and do various things. And everything in this film is shot in black and white." On the five women in competition, the festival's director underscored that "perhaps this is due to the fact that women today have lighter 'baggage'. When they shoot films, they don't think about the most important directors in history. They make films that are more sensual and erotic". This year's selection includes 459 films and 110 short films.