Sophia operation extended, opening for Italy request

Rome, July 25 - The European Council on Tuesday extended the Sophia operation, the EU's naval mission to combat the trafficking of migrants in the central-southern Mediterranean, until the end of 2018. The Council also opened up to Italy's requests for more help with the migrant crisis. "We will start the revision of the operational plan to include new tasks as a priority in the next few days," said the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini. She said this would include the "reinforcement of shared responsibility among member States".