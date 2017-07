Living-wills bill postponed to September

Rome, July 25 - The Senate is set to postpone examining a bill on living wills until after the summer recess in September after over 3,000 amendments were presented, the head of the Upper House's health committee Emilia Grazie De Biasi told ANSA. A living will, also called a directive to physicians or advance directive, is a document that lets people state their wishes for end-of-life medical care, in case they become unable to communicate their decisions. The right-to-death Luca Coscioni association called the delay a "betrayal by the Senate".