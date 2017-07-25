Bill to scrap 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions in House (2)

Rome, July 25 - A bill that would scrap special 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions, including for former lawmakers, is set to reach the floor of the Lower House on Tuesday. Vitalizi can be accrued after just one term in office and have more generous conditions than ordinary State pensions. The bill to scrap them is by Matteo Richetti, a member of the ruling Democratic Party (PD). The opposition 5-Star Movement (M5S) is backing it, saying it would not have been possible for the proposal to have got so far if it had not been for its battles against the privileges of the ruling political 'caste'. Richetti rejected this claim on Tuesday. "The M5S votes are welcome but the vitalizi battle belongs to the PD," Richetti told State broadcaster RAI. PD House whip Ettore said he was confident the PD would be united in backing the bill, despite reservations from some quarters within the centre-left group. Northern League MP Cristian Invernizzi said Tuesday that the party would vote in favour of the bill. "We have always been fighting to abolish this privilege that does nothing but distance politics from the real situation of the country," Invernizzi said.