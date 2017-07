Heartthrob Raoul Bova convicted on tax charge (2)

Rome, July 25 - Italian heartthrob actor Raoul Bova was found guilt of a tax felony by a Rome court on Tuesday and given a suspended sentence of one year, six months in jail. The actor's wife, Chiara Giordano, and sister Daniela were both acquitted in the case regarding image rights payments. Bova, 45, is best known to international audiences for Under The Tuscan Sun (2003).