Culture ministry wins appeal for Colosseum archeo park (2)

Rome, July 25 - The culture ministry has won a legal battle that will enable its plan for an new archaeological park around the Colosseum, ran by a director appointed via an international selection process, to go ahead. Italy's top administration court, the Council of State, upheld an appeal by the ministry to overrule the verdict of a lower court, the Lazio TAR. The city of Rome had petitioned against the plan. "We can start afresh," said Culture Minister Dario Franceschini. In February the selection process to appoint a general manager for the newly created Colosseum Archaeological Park was launched with an international call for applicants on the culture ministry's website - www.beniculturali.it. The successful candidate will sign a four-year contract and have an annual salary of 145,000 euros, plus bonuses of up to 35,000 euros. In addition to the Colosseum itself, the archaeological park also includes the Palatine Hill, the Roman Forum and the Domus Aurea. Franceschini said Tuesday that "in 2017 the Colosseum may have seven million visitors". He also spoke about the controversy over where the revenues from the new park will go, stressing that "not one euro ever went to the city of Rome" from the Colosseum. He added that the government's plan will see 30% of Colosseum revenues going to Rome superintendency activities.