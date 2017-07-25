Pisapia says new group shouldn't have head looking backwards

Rome, July 25 - Former Milan mayor Giuliano Pisapia, leader of the Progressive Field (CP) party, said Monday that a new party was needed on the left of the Italian political spectrum, "not a simple federation" and warned against politics "constructed with the head looking backwards". The CP is looking at forming a new centre-left group that is an alternative to the ruling Democratic Party (PD) of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, along with a PD splinter group, the MDP. Pisapia held a rally in Rome on July 1 as part of a bid to set this in process, but the drive has hit hurdles. Indeed, a planned meeting between Pisapia and senior MDP member Roberto Speranza scheduled for Tuesday fell through after the former Milan mayor came under fire for hugging Cabinet Secretary and former reform minister Maria Elena Boschi, a PD member and Renzi ally. Speranza said Tuesday that he was "not worried about skirmishes and rows that are distant from people's lives," adding that "July 1 represents a starting point for a decisive project for Italy's future".