Libya ready to declare migrants rescue area-sources

Brussels, July 25 - Libya is ready to declare its own search and rescue area (SAR) at sea for migrants and work with Italy to see to what degree it is capable of presiding over it, European sources said Tuesday. The development emerges after Monday's meeting in Tunis of the interior ministers of Algeria, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Libya, Mali, Malta, Niger, Slovenia, Switzerland, Chad and Tunisia. On Monday alone the Libyan coast guard saved 3,000 migrants and took them back to the North African country and stopped another 11,000 leaving for Europe.