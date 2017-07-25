Officer suspended for racist video on Ivorian cyclist

Turin
25/07/2017
Turin , July 25 - A man from the Ivory Coast who was cycling along an Italian highway was unaware that he was being filmed by a policeman and subjected to racist insults. The officer was suspended after the video, which contained racist insults and references to Lower House Speaker Laura Boldrini, was circulated outside of internal police chatrooms. The man thanked the police who escorted him off the highway, saying that "they save my life. I could have been hit by a car". The policeman's cell phone has been seized and he may be placed under investigation. Anti-migrant right-wing Northern League politicians have called for the officer's suspension to be lifted.
