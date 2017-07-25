Crunch Rome meeting to avert water rationing due to drought

Rome
25/07/2017
Rome, July 25 - A crunch meeting will take place at Rome city hall later on Tuesday to seek to find a way to prevent water rationing for around 1.5 million people in Rome starting later this week. Water utility ACEA announced the plan after the Lazio region government said it will be stopped from taking water from nearby Lake Bracciano, the level of which has fallen significantly due to the recent drought. The move would see water being cut off for around eight hours, mostly in the night and in the morning. ACEA and the regional government are both taking part in the meeting. Water is already been rationed to users in around 20 towns in the province of Rome. The drought is not just hitting Rome. The farmland of two-thirds of Italy is hit by drought and the cost to Italian agriculture amounts to two billion euros, according to farmers association Coldiretti.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
La bellezza di Tania
contro le “follie”
di Lucio D'Amico
«Quella notte mia sorella Tania si è salvata per un miracolo»
di Alessandro Tumino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online