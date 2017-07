Colosseum to get 7 mn visitors in 2017-Franceschini

Rome, July 25 - Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said Tuesday that "in 2017 the Colosseum may have seven million visitors". The minister was commenting after a court approved his plan to create a new Colosseum archaeological park run by a director appointed via an international selection process. He also spoke about the controversy over where the revenues from the new park will go, stressing that "not one euro ever went to the city of Rome" from the Colosseum. He added that the government's plan will see 30% of Colosseum revenues going to Rome superintendency activities.