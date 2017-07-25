Rome

Bill to scrap parliamentary pensions in House

Anti-establishment M5S backing bill

Bill to scrap parliamentary pensions in House

Rome, July 25 - A bill that would scrap special 'vitalizi' parliamentary pensions, including for former lawmakers, is set to reach the floor of the Lower House on Tuesday. Vitalizi can be accrued after just one term in office and have more generous conditions than ordinary State pensions. The bill to scrap them is by Matteo Richetti, a member of the ruling Democratic Party (PD). The opposition 5-Star Movement (M5S) is backing it, saying it would not have been possible for the proposal to have got so far if it had not been for its battles against the privileges of the ruling political 'caste'. Richetti rejected this claim on Tuesday. "The M5S votes are welcome but the vitalizi battle belongs to the PD," Richetti told State broadcaster RAI. PD House whip Ettore said he was confident the PD would be united in backing the bill, despite reservations from some quarters within the centre-left group.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La bellezza di Tania contro le “follie”

La bellezza di Tania
contro le “follie”

di Lucio D'Amico

«Quella notte mia sorella Tania si è salvata per un miracolo»

«Quella notte mia sorella Tania si è salvata per un miracolo»

di Alessandro Tumino

Sangue sulla movida, ore contate per due giovani?

Sangue sulla movida, ore contate per due giovani?

Caccia all’uomo nel rione Mangialupi

Caccia all’uomo
nel rione Mangialupi

Colpi di pistola fuori dal lido, ferita una ragazza

Messina, colpi di pistola fuori dal lido, ferita una ragazza

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33