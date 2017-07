Vatican turns off its fountains due to drought

Vatican City, July 25 - The Vatican has turned off its fountains, including those in St Peter's Square, due to the drought-induced shortage that means Rome risks facing water rationing. "The Governorate of Vatican City State has decided to turn off all the fountains, both the external ones located in St. Peter's Square, and the interior fountains including those in the Vatican Gardens," Vatican Radio said. "The move is in line with the teachings of Pope Francis in his Encyclical on creation Laudate Si".