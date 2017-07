Industrial turnover up 7.6%, orders soar 13.7%-ISTAT

Rome, July 25 - Italian industrial turnover increased by 1.5% in May with respect to April, a "significant" rise that took the calendar-adjusted increase with respect to the same time in 2016 up to 7.6%, ISTAT said Tuesday. The national statistics agency said this was the biggest rise since December. Industrial orders were up too, rising 4.3% in month-on-month terms and 13.7% in year-on-year terms, according to unadjusted data. It is necessary to go back to August 2016 to find a bigger rise.