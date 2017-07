Fencing: Women win foil team gold at world championship

Rome, July 25 - Italy won their second gold at the fencing world championship on Monday when the foursome made up of Martina Batini, Arianna Errigo, Camilla Mancini and Alice Volpi beat the United States 45-25 in the final of the women's foil team event. Paolo Pizzo won Italy's first gold of the championship in the men's individual épée. Italy are currently second in the medals table with two golds, one silver and four bronzes.