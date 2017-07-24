Genoa

Soccer: Cassano says is quitting after all

Ex Italy forward contradicts statement on wife's Facebook page

Soccer: Cassano says is quitting after all

Genoa, July 24 - Former Italy forward Antonio Cassano said Monday that he is quitting soccer after all. Earlier on Monday a post attributed to the player on his wife's Facebook page said he was not quitting football but added that his move to promoted Hellas Verona was off. "On the contrary to what appeared on my wife's social media, I'd like to state that... after thinking and reflecting I have decided that Antonio Cassano will not play football any more," he said via Twitter. The former AS Roma, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Sampdoria striker surprised fans last week by reportedly mooting a shock retirement only to deny it at a press conference. Throughout his career Cassano has been known for off-beat temper tantrums and fits of ill discipline for which former Roma and England coach Fabio Capello coined the widely used term "Cassanata".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Colpi di pistola fuori dal lido, ferita una ragazza

Messina, colpi di pistola fuori dal lido, ferita una ragazza

La bellezza di Tania contro le “follie”

La bellezza di Tania
contro le “follie”

di Lucio D'Amico

Spari al lido, investigatori sulle tracce dei delinquenti

Spari al lido, investigatori sulle tracce dei delinquenti

Sangue sulla movida, ore contate per due giovani?

Sangue sulla movida, ore contate per due giovani?

Trova davanti casa una testa di capretto e un biglietto

Trova davanti casa una testa di capretto e un biglietto

di Benigno Lepera

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33