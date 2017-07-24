Soccer: Cassano says is quitting after all

Genoa, July 24 - Former Italy forward Antonio Cassano said Monday that he is quitting soccer after all. Earlier on Monday a post attributed to the player on his wife's Facebook page said he was not quitting football but added that his move to promoted Hellas Verona was off. "On the contrary to what appeared on my wife's social media, I'd like to state that... after thinking and reflecting I have decided that Antonio Cassano will not play football any more," he said via Twitter. The former AS Roma, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Sampdoria striker surprised fans last week by reportedly mooting a shock retirement only to deny it at a press conference. Throughout his career Cassano has been known for off-beat temper tantrums and fits of ill discipline for which former Roma and England coach Fabio Capello coined the widely used term "Cassanata".