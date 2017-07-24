Rome, Paris working in harmony on Libya-Alfano

Rome
24/07/2017
Rome, July 24 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano opened the 12th Conference of Ambassadors at his ministry in Rome Monday by saying that Italy supports "the unity of Libya" and had examined "collaboration" in recent weeks with Fayez Sarraj's government. "The fact that French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is here for the third time is indicative of how much Italy and France work in harmony for stability in Libya... The fragility of the Libyan institutions can have a devastating impact on the countries nearby".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
La bellezza di Tania
contro le “follie”
di Lucio D'Amico
Trova davanti casa una testa di capretto e un biglietto
di Benigno Lepera
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online