Rome

Rome, Paris working in harmony on Libya-Alfano

Foreign minister comments at Conference of Ambassadors

Rome, July 24 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano opened the 12th Conference of Ambassadors at his ministry in Rome Monday by saying that Italy supports "the unity of Libya" and had examined "collaboration" in recent weeks with Fayez Sarraj's government. "The fact that French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian is here for the third time is indicative of how much Italy and France work in harmony for stability in Libya... The fragility of the Libyan institutions can have a devastating impact on the countries nearby".

