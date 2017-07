Mattarella calls for EU to be firm on migrant crisis

Rome, July 24 - President Sergio Mattarella on Monday said the European Union needed to show "firmness" in its approach to the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. "I am certain that the same method of negotiation firmness (used to solve the bank problems) will enable us to overcome the numerous obstacles that are still positioned between long-sighted, effective management of perhaps the most important issue the European Union faces," Mattarella said at the Conference of Ambassadors at the foreign ministry in Rome.