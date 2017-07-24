Gentiloni hopes Macron-Sarraj-Haftar meeting positive (2)

Monza, July 24 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Monday that he hopes a Paris meeting hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron with Libyan head of government Fayez Al-Sarraj and rival General Khalifa Haftar delivers results. "We'll see," Gentiloni said. "I hope there is a positive contribution". French government sources on Monday dismissed talk that Italy had been excluded in relation to the move to seek to end the chaos that the North African country is still enduring after a Paris-led campaign contributed to the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. "Our Italian friends and partners are closely involved in this initiative," Élysée Palace sources told ANSA. "We had very intense dialogue with Rome again this morning". The chaos in Libya has helped human traffickers and contributed to the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis.