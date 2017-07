Charlie Gard's parents give up legal battle

London, July 24 - The parents of British 11-month-old terminally ill Charlie Gard on Monday have given up their legal battle to have their son treated abroad, their attorney announced. Earlier in July, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano that legal reasons prevented Britain from allowing the child to be treated at the Vatican's Bambino Gesu' Hospital in Rome. The hospital had offered to help Gard's mother Connie Yates and her husband Chris Gard after Pope Francis said treatment should be provided "until the end".