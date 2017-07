Britain's May starts holiday in Italy

Brescia, July 24 - British Prime Minister Theresa May arrived at Sirmione, in the northern province of Brescia, to start her summer holiday in Italy on Monday. The Conservative Party leader will stay at a luxury hotel in the area for about a week. She was welcomed by Sirmione Mayor Alessandro Mattinzoli. "I am very happy to be in this relaxing place, which I already know as it's not my first time here," May said. The prime minister is also set to spend two weeks in the Swiss Alps.