EU, Africa must work together on migrants -Minniti

Rome, July 24 - Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti said Monday that "Europe and Africa have the duty to work together" on migration during his address to the second meeting of the Africa-Europe contact group in Tunis. "We are faced with a epoch-changing phenomenon that has accompanied us in the past and probably will accompany us in the future," he said. "This can only be tackled in a productive and definitive way via great cooperation between Europe and Africa".