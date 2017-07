City of Rome accounts unstable, say auditors

Rome, July 24 - The city of Rome's finances are "unstable", Federica Tiezzi, the head of audit body OREF, told the council assembly on Monday. Tiezzi referred to the fact that many companies that the city controls or has stakes in have "unapproved" or "unclear" balance sheets. "This is an element of uncertainty, like the off balance-sheet debts, which in the period amount to 11 million," she said.