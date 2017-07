Bossi, Belsito convicted in League fraud trial

Genoa, July 24 - A judge sentenced former Northern League party leader Umberto Bossi on Monday to two years and six months in jail following a trial over 56 million euros in fraud against the State. Former League treasurer Francesco Belsito was sentenced to four years and 10 months. The judge also ordered the confiscation of 48 million euros from the Northern League. Bossi and Belsito were found guilty of irregularities in documentation to obtain reimbursements for electoral spending. The trial found State funds were used by the Bossi family for personal expenses.