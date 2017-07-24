Soccer: Cassano says Verona move off but not quitting

Genoa

Genoa, July 24 - Former Italy forward Antonio Cassano said Monday that his move to promoted Hellas Verona was off, but stressed that he was not quitting soccer. "I don't intend to quit soccer. I simply do not feel up to continuing with Hellas Verona," the unpredictable 35-year-old wrote on Facebook. "Physically I'm great, as shown in two weeks of (pre-season) preparation, but mentally I am not stimulated to continue with this club". The former AS Roma, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Sampdoria striker surprised fans last week by reportedly mooting a shock retirement only to deny it at a press conference. Throughout his career Cassano has been known for off-beat temper tantrums and fits of ill discipline for which former Roma and England coach Fabio Capello coined the widely used term "Cassanata".

