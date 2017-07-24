Rome

TIM shares rise as CEO Cattaneo prepares to step down

Investors call for quick management reshuffle

TIM shares rise as CEO Cattaneo prepares to step down

Rome, July 24 - Shares in Italian telecommunications company TIM rose by 2.7% in morning trading on the Milan stock exchange on Monday as the company's board of directors and nominations committee prepared to finalise the departure of CEO Flavio Cattaneo after 16 months in post. Investors are calling on the telecoms giant for a quick management reshuffle amid the probable appointment of current Vivendi chief convergence officer Amos Genish as general director. "The issue of governance needs to be resolved immediately," analysts at Mediobanca said. "The fact that the uncertainty surrounding the group's management is about to be clarified is positive, even though some of the reasons for the break with Cattaneo need to be cleared up," added Intermonte. There has been controversy over Cattaneo's golden handshake, which is rumoured to be in the region of 30 million euros.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Colpi di pistola fuori dal lido, ferita una ragazza

Messina, colpi di pistola fuori dal lido, ferita una ragazza

La bellezza di Tania contro le “follie”

La bellezza di Tania
contro le “follie”

di Lucio D'Amico

Spari al lido, investigatori sulle tracce dei delinquenti

Spari al lido, investigatori sulle tracce dei delinquenti

Sangue sulla movida, ore contate per due giovani?

Sangue sulla movida, ore contate per due giovani?

Trova davanti casa una testa di capretto e un biglietto

Trova davanti casa una testa di capretto e un biglietto

di Benigno Lepera

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33