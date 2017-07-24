Italian woman murdered in Kenya villa attack

Rome

Rome, July 24 - An Italian woman was killed and her husband injured during an attack at their Kenya home on Sunday morning, Italian diplomatic sources have said. Maria Laura Satta, 71, and Luigi Scassellati, 72, from Cremona, were attacked by machete at their villa in Kikambala, a tourist resort 20 km less than from Mombasa. Scassellati is not reportedly in critical condition and is receiving hospital treatment in the Kenyan port city. The couple are the owners of Seted, a company specialising in office equipment. They were reportedly found in the villa by a friend.

