Trentino orders bear be captured, killed if necessary

Trento, July 24 - Ugo Rossi, the president of the Autonomous Province of Trento, has signed an order for the capture of a bear that injured a man in a forest in the area of Terlago on Saturday. The man was injured while out walking his dog. The order calls for an "intervention of monitoring, identification and removal of a bear dangerous for the public". It authorizes forest guards to kill the animal if human lives are in danger.