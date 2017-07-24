Battle to avert Rome water rationing amid drought

Rome, July 23 - Water utility ACEA is considering rationing water for around 1.5 million people in Rome after the Lazio region said it will be stopped from taking water from nearby Lake Bracciano, the level of which has fallen significantly due to the recent drought. The move could kick in next weekend, with water being cut off for around eight hours, mostly in the night and in the morning. A meeting will be held at the environment ministry in Rome on Wednesday or Thursday on ways to avert the possibility of water rationing in the capital, sources said Monday. Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti and officials from the Lazio region and ACEA are set to be among those taking part, the sources said. Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti on Monday called on ACEA to make an "alternative proposal". "If it is true that one millimetre (of the level of Lake Bracciano) was taken every day, then it is an exaggeration to say that it necessary to take water away from the people of Rome for eight hours (a day)," Zingaretti said. "I've never indulged in controversy and I never will, especially on such delicate issues". Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said that she will intervene. "Today I will call the regional government and (water utility) ACEA for a meeting at city hall to overcome any kind of political manipulation," Raggi told Rome daily Il Messaggero in a video interview. "It is necessary to find resources sand solutions... it is unacceptable that over one and a half million Romans should be without water". The drought is not just hitting Rome. The farmland of two-thirds of Italy is hit by drought and the cost to Italian agriculture amounts to two billion euros, according to farmers association Coldiretti. It said the long period of intense heat and lack of rain of has badly hit both crops and livestock farmers. At least 10 Italian regions are preparing to present requests for a state of natural calamity to be declared to the agriculture ministry because of the drought, ANSA sources said.