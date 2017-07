Raggi says Rome water rationing unacceptable

Rome, July 24 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Monday that she will intervene to in a bid to stop water being rationed to part of the city's population as of next weekend due to the drought emergency. "Today I will call the regional government and (water utility) ACEA for a meeting at city hall to overcome any kind of political manipulation," Raggi told Rome daily Il Messaggero in a video interview. "It is necessary to find resources sand solutions... it is unacceptable that over one and a half million Romans should be without water".