New York

IMF raises Italy growth forecasts, 1.3% in 2017 (3)

Fund sees 1% GDP rise next year, Good for confidence-Gentiloni

IMF raises Italy growth forecasts, 1.3% in 2017 (3)

New York, July 24 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Monday that it has hiked up its growth forecasts for Italy. The fund said it expects Italian GDP to increase by 1.3% this year, 0.5 of a percentage point more than it predicted in April. It sees GDP growth of 1% in 2018, 0.2 of a point more than the previous forecast. Premier Paolo Gentiloni expressed satisfaction. "A country that improves on the forecasts can have a more significant and important budget law and lowering of its debt," Gentiloni said in Milan. "This also brings confidence and conviction about our country's possibilities". The IMF also revised up its growth forecasts for the eurozone as a whole, by 0.2 of a point to 1.9% this year and by 0.1 to 1.7% in 2018. "We are inside a positive period for the eurozone but we must also take note of an interesting thing," Gentiloni said. "While we are talking of a step up for other countries, there are a few steps more in the Italian case". It said the world economy will grow 1% in 2018, but cut its GDP forecasts for the United States for both this year and next.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Colpi di pistola fuori dal lido, ferita una ragazza

Messina, colpi di pistola fuori dal lido, ferita una ragazza

La bellezza di Tania contro le “follie”

La bellezza di Tania
contro le “follie”

di Lucio D'Amico

Spari al lido, investigatori sulle tracce dei delinquenti

Spari al lido, investigatori sulle tracce dei delinquenti

Sangue sulla movida, ore contate per due giovani?

Sangue sulla movida, ore contate per due giovani?

Trova davanti casa una testa di capretto e un biglietto

Trova davanti casa una testa di capretto e un biglietto

di Benigno Lepera

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33