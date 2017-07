Three minors responsible for Messina wildfire

Palermo, July 24 - Three minors were responsible for starting a wildfire in the hills of Fondo Fucile in Messina on Saturday afternoon, sources said on Monday. The arsonists were a girl aged 14 and two boys aged 13 and 15. They were caught by police still carrying the cigarette lighters used to start the fire, after being spotted by locals. "We did something stupid," one of the three told police. None of the minors were able to give a motive for their actions. They have been reported to the competent judicial authorities and returned to their families.