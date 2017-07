Italy 'playing to win' EMA after Brexit says Gentiloni

Milan, July 24 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said in Milan on Monday that Italy was "playing to win" in reference to the northern city's bid to be the new home of the European Medicines Agency, which is set to move from London due to Brexit. "We are playing to win, not to take part, and the conditions are right to succeed," he said. "We'll present a highly competitive dossier by the end of the month, because Milan and Lombardy are competitive, but also because we have worked together and found intelligent solutions".