Rome

Rome could face water rationing due to drought (2)

Utility ACEA considering action after Lake Bracciano ban

Rome could face water rationing due to drought (2)

Rome, July 23 - Water utility ACEA is considering rationing water for around 1.5 million people in Rome after the Lazio region said it will be stopped from taking water from nearby Lake Bracciano, the level of which has fallen significantly due to the recent drought. The move could kick in next weekend, with water being cut off for around eight hours, mostly in the night and in the morning. A meeting will be held at the environment ministry in Rome on Wednesday or Thursday on ways to avert the possibility of water rationing in the capital due to the drought emergency, sources said Monday. Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti and officials from the Lazio region and ACEA are set to be among those taking part, the sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Colpi di pistola fuori dal lido, ferita una ragazza

Messina, colpi di pistola fuori dal lido, ferita una ragazza

Spari al lido, investigatori sulle tracce dei delinquenti

Spari al lido, investigatori sulle tracce dei delinquenti

La bellezza di Tania contro le “follie”

La bellezza di Tania
contro le “follie”

di Lucio D'Amico

Sangue sulla movida, ore contate per due giovani?

Sangue sulla movida, ore contate per due giovani?

Trova davanti casa una testa di capretto e un biglietto

Trova davanti casa una testa di capretto e un biglietto

di Benigno Lepera

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33