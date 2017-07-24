Rome could face water rationing due to drought (2)

Rome, July 23 - Water utility ACEA is considering rationing water for around 1.5 million people in Rome after the Lazio region said it will be stopped from taking water from nearby Lake Bracciano, the level of which has fallen significantly due to the recent drought. The move could kick in next weekend, with water being cut off for around eight hours, mostly in the night and in the morning. A meeting will be held at the environment ministry in Rome on Wednesday or Thursday on ways to avert the possibility of water rationing in the capital due to the drought emergency, sources said Monday. Environment Minister Gian Luca Galletti and officials from the Lazio region and ACEA are set to be among those taking part, the sources said.