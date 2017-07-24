IMF raises Italy growth forecasts, 1.3% in 2017 (2)

New York, July 24 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Monday that it has hiked up its growth forecasts for Italy. The fund said it expects Italian GDP to increase by 1.3% this year, 0.5 of a percentage point more than it predicted in April. It sees GDP growth of 1% in 2018, 0.2 of a point more than the previous forecast. The IMF also revised up its growth forecasts for the eurozone as a whole, by 0.2 of a point to 1.9% this year and by 0.1 to 1.7% in 2018. It said the world economy will grow 1% in 2018, but cut its GDP forecasts for the United States for both this year and next.