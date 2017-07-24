IMF raises Italy growth forecasts, 1.3% in 2017 (2)

New York
24/07/2017
New York, July 24 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Monday that it has hiked up its growth forecasts for Italy. The fund said it expects Italian GDP to increase by 1.3% this year, 0.5 of a percentage point more than it predicted in April. It sees GDP growth of 1% in 2018, 0.2 of a point more than the previous forecast. The IMF also revised up its growth forecasts for the eurozone as a whole, by 0.2 of a point to 1.9% this year and by 0.1 to 1.7% in 2018. It said the world economy will grow 1% in 2018, but cut its GDP forecasts for the United States for both this year and next.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
La bellezza di Tania
contro le “follie”
di Lucio D'Amico
Trova davanti casa una testa di capretto e un biglietto
di Benigno Lepera
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online