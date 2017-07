Two thirds of Italy hit by drought

Rome, July 24 - The farmland of two-thirds of Italy is hit by drought and the cost to Italian agriculture amounts to two billion euros, according to farmers association Coldiretti. It said the long period of intense heat and lack of rain of has badly hit both crops and livestock farmers. At least 10 Italian regions are preparing to present requests for a state of natural calamity to be declared to the agriculture ministry because of the drought, ANSA sources said.